KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – The Memoninee Boys basketball team was eager to get back on track after an underwhelming performance against Escanaba in their last outing.

The Maroons went to Kingsford and topped the Flivvers in our Game of the Week. Menominee went on to win the game, 47 to 34, to capture the Great Northern Conference title. Local 3 caught up with head coach Sam Larson and senior Aidan Bellisle after the game.

