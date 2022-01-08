Menominee (5-1) proved they belong at the top of the high school basketball rankings with a convincing win over Escanaba (5-2) on Friday night.
Westwood (4-1) took down an up-and-coming Iron Mountain squad on their home court on Friday night.
