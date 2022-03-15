MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Baraga Vikings punched their ticket to the state semifinals after topping Pickford, 57-40, Tuesday night. Junior Kylie Michaelson led the Vikings with 16, Senior Reide Osterman scored 14. Baraga will play Fowler Thursday night for a chance to play for a state title.
