HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech’s Brian Halonen has been named the CCHA Forward of February the league announced on Tuesday (March 1).

Halonen, a senior from Delano, Minnesota, led the Huskies with six goals during the month. He added eight assists for 14 points and tallied 45 shots on goal with a +9 rating. Halonen had points in nine of the 10 games, including four multi-point games. He became the 67th player in Tech history to reach the 100-point mark for his career on February 11 and was named MVP of the annual Winter Carnival series on February 12.

Halonen is second in the nation with 44 points and fourth with 21 goals this season. In CCHA games, he led the conference in points and goals and ranked fifth in assists and plus/minus.

The Huskies are ranked No. 15 in the USCHO and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls and are the No. 2 seed in the CCHA Mason Cup Playoffs. Tech hosts No. 7 seed Ferris State in a best-of-three series with the puck dropping at 7:07 p.m. Friday, 6:07 p.m. Saturday, and if necessary, 5:07 p.m. Sunday at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena.

Tickets for the series are now on sale at the SDC Ticket Office. If you are a current season ticket holder the quarterfinal games were included in your season ticket package. Ticket prices are Rail 555: $32, Adult: $22, Michigan Tech Faculty/Staff: $20 and Youth: $12.

Other first-round playoff matchups are No. 8 St. Thomas at No. 1 Minnesota State, No. 6 Bowling Green at No. 3 Bemidji State, and No. 5 Northern Michigan at No. 4 Lake Superior State. The top two remaining teams will then host a single game semifinal on March 12 with the CCHA Mason Cup Championship scheduled for March 19.

