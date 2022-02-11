CARNEY, Mich. (WJMN) – “We started doing this a couple years ago for cancer victims and stuff like that and it just a great cause,” Mike Polfus, Boys Basketball Head Coach at Carney-Nadeau said. “You know, every community is affected by cancer.”

The wolves faced Norway on Tuesday, February 8 with a special person in mind and on their backs.

“My grandfather and the multiple people in my family that have been affected by cancer,” Peyton Imhoff, Senior said.

“Someone very special,” Jerry Lee LaFord, Senior said. “I wish I could meet him, shake his hand and say hi to him”

“I picked Becky Skrobiak,” Polfus said. “It is my mother-in-law and she’s battling cancer right now so I thought it was appropriate and she’s fighting hard. So I just wanted to show my support and whatever way I can.”

The team donned purple jerseys and special warm up shirts with the names of individuals who have been affected by cancer.

“I think it was my dad’s idea probably about five six years ago to start doing it and it’s good,” Polfus said. “It means a lot to the people to the watch and get to see their names out there and stuff like that, or the people that have not survived cancer. That’s good too for their family to see and stuff like that.”

“It feels good to represent them and honor them like this,” Imhoff said.

“One of the most important parts about coaching and instead of the wins and losses, it’s more about becoming a better person and stuff like this,” Polfus said. “I think this is one thing to show them a way to give back even if it’s in a little way such as a name on the back of the shirt. It’s good to be part of a community”

No matter the score on the scoreboard when the time expired, this game meant so much more than a notch in the win column.

“It was probably one of the most special games I probably ever had in my life,” Lee LaFord said.

“This was probably one of our best games of the season,” Polfus said. “Our kids came out and played really, really hard. Our defense was good and it was just it was fun to see him play hard. It’s kind of hard not to play hard when you got names on your back of people that are battling something way harder than a basketball game.”