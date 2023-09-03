ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Escanaba Head Coach Bailey Lamb took over the Eskymo program prior to the 2022 season.

Finishing with a 2-7 record in year one, he said it took some time to adjust to being a head coach and everything that comes along with the position. Lamb told us in the preseason his team is feeling much more bought-in this year, with a laser-focused group early on.

The team’s confidence and focus was on full display in week one, as the Eskymos took down Calumet by a score of 40-13.

“It was sweet. It’s nice to start off with a win,” Lamb said. “We haven’t done that in a couple of years, so it was nice to build some momentum for the year and I think the kids are excited. Over the last couple of years, we’re not really in the position to just be satisfied with one win. So, the whole point of this week is to work harder than we did last week and really try to rep things out and refine and get better.”

After a tough 43-36 defeat against the Cadillac Vikings in week two, the Eskymos will look to bounce back against Petoskey in week three.