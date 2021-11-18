Coach’s Corner: Leo Gorzinski talk matchup with Colon, return to Superior Dome

POWERS, Mich. (WJMN) – The North Central Jets are almost as familiar with the Superior Dome as they are with the endzone. This Saturday, the Jets will return with their eyes set on a back-to-back title run.

After last week’s impressive performance from Wyatt Raab, along with some other Jets playmakers like Luke Gorzinski and Alex Naser, the Jets are in full force ahead looking to polish off that perfect season.

Jets head coach Leo Gorzinski says his team is ready and hungry to capture the title again on some familiar turf for many of the Jets players.

“We have heard it is Colon we are going to play, so first let’s get some film and see what we can get on them,” said Gorzinski. “From what I have heard about them, they are kinda a fast-paced spread team just like us so it should be exciting. The beauty of living up here in the U.P. and having that is that those kids got to play there in 5th grade, 6th grade so that off factor is gone and they are excited to be back.”

The Jets kick off with Colon this Saturday at 2 pm est at the Superior Dome in Marquette.

