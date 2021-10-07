Coach’s Corner: Marquette’s Eric Mason reflects on thrilling win over Clare

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – For this week’s Coach’s Corner, we talked with Marquette head coach, Eric Mason after the his team’s thrilling victory over Clare last Friday night.

Their game against Clare wasn’t even on the schedule a few weeks ago, but both schools were able to come to an agreement and the Marquette coaches, players, and fan base are happy they did.

Both teams played their hearts out, there were multiple lead changes, some big-time plays, and a game-deciding missed extra point that hit the left upright that sealed it for Marquette who went on to win the game 40 to 39.

Mason took some time to reflect on his team’s gut-checking win saying he stopped a few times during the game to take it all in.

“There was a couple of times, I’m going, to be honest, during the game, you’re kind of in the moment of what’s going on and whatnot, but afterward you sit back and think about it and everything that happened and how it happened,” said Mason. “Just to think and be proud of the kids and to think they never really ever showed any type of hanging their heads or anything like that. They just battled through, they’re resilient and you’re happy to see that. The kids just fight and that was a heck of a Clare team.

Mason added both teams learned a lot about their teams and that will help them in the future.

“I told their coach afterward and we both had the same sentiments,” said Mason. “It was basically both teams got what they wanted out of this. Obviously, they wanted to win too, but i think they were looking for the challenge of a team a little bit bigger than them and they got it. We were looking for a tight game and we got that too.”

Marquette has a shot to capture the G.N.C. title outright Friday night when they welcome Menominee to Hart Stadium.

