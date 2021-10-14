Coach’s Corner: Negaunee’s Paul Jacobson talks on close victory over Gladstone

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Moving up to 6-1 on the season, last week, the Negaunee Miner’s squeaked past the Gladstone Braves in a hard-fought battle that lasted all four quarters. Senior Philip Nelson showed his talents throughout the contest but especially in the first half. He returned the opening kick off 80 yards to the house which set the tone for the entire game.

“Obviously we were very happy,” Paul Jacobson, head coach, Negaunee football said. “We had another victory in that contest, we have had some great battles with Gladstone over the past 20 something years and it was no different on Friday night. They had some big plays and we had some big plays and it was just a matter of who made the last one.”

Along with Nelson’s offensive efforts, Nico Lukkarinen and Easton Palomaki were major key players on the Negaunee offense to securing this game. Lukkarinen added 3 touchdowns of his own to the night.

“It was pretty much a dog fight…we worked pretty hard for that win,” Lukkarinen said. “It feels good after every touchdown and it was a stress reliever to get that last touchdown with a few minutes left in the game. It’s always nice to come out on top.”

Junior, Easton Palomaki led the Negaunee rushing attack with 129 yards with 14 carries no the night.

“We really needed someone to come out and I was feeling pretty good that game,” Palomaki said. “I was getting some pretty good holes and my full back Nico, every time somebody would come in he would hit the block just right so I was able to find that path and get out there and gain some yards.”

Although Palomaki and Lukkarinen’s efforts helped the Miners keep up with the intensive Braves offense, it was Philip Nelson who put the nail in the coffin with the extra-point kick to bring the final score to 31 – 30.

Negaunee will host Houghton on Friday.