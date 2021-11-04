Coach’s Corner: Newberry Indians get revenge over Pickford

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WJMN) – One year can make a big difference. The Newberry Indians are a prime example of that. Last season the Indian’s season came to a close with a 56-point blowout loss at the hands of the Pickford Panthers in the Regional Finals.

Head Coach Joe Austin called that defeat humiliating and one this year’s squad has used as motivation. Newberry got sweet revenge against the Panthers last Friday night topping their conference rival, 32-14 to keep their state title hopes alive.

“We had gone down to Onoway and knocked off an undefeated Onowway team to get there and thought we were pretty hot stuff and we realized just how far we had to go,” Joe Austin, Head Coach of Newberry said. “Our kids did a nice job dedicating themselves to not let that happen again this year. We spent a lot of time in the weight room and we were really excited. We thought we had them on the hook at our place in game seven and we got beat by the Panthers in overtime. So, we knew going into the game that we can play with these guys. I thought that was really huge for our kids. Just the confidence that says ‘Hey, we can play with these guys so let’s just go play’. So, it was just a huge win for our program.”

Newberry will host Rudyard Friday night in the Regional Finals.