Coach’s Corner: Patriots capture District Title, first in program history

WEST ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Westwood football team captured their first District title in school history on Saturday defeating Charlevoix. It was a long time coming for Patriots Head Coach, Scott Syrjala who has been building the program for the better part of a decade.

After hoisting that title trophy, Syrjala reflected on his team’s journey and as you could expect, he was very proud of his team and everyone who makes up Pats nation.

“Starting out seven years ago and trying to build this into a program and I think we have,” Scott Syrjala, Westwood Head Coach said. “Then our coaching staff and our kid’s weight lifting in the summer, trying to be good people, trying to do the right things, volunteering throughout our community. I’m really happy, happy for our kids, happy for our community, happy for our coaching staff, too.”

After this game Syrjala talked about how the Patriots didn’t make the win easy on themselves, saying that they need to clean up a lot of things being their next contest. Westwood has a big test coming on Saturday went hey head down to Traverse City to take on T.C. St. Francis. In order for the Patriots to come home with a win, they can not afford to make any mistake against a team that will make them pay for any miscues or mistakes.

“I tell you what, they are the number one team in the state all year and we’re going to do the best we can,” Syrjala said. “We got some film on them and we’re going to try our best to just compete with them. It’s going to be the David against Goliath and we get that. We’re going to prepare like we always do and see what happens.”

Kick-off between Westwood and T.C. St. Francis is set for this Saturday at 1 pm EST in Traverse City.