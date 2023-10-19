The Norway Knights have put together a strong season and probably aren’t getting talked about enough.

The Knights are 6-2 and have already earned a share of a Great Lakes 8-Player West conference title. With a win in week 9, Norway would earn the title outright.

Last Thursday night, Norway took down the North Central Jets, 32-26, in a back and forth rivalry game.

The win was a long time coming for the Knights who haven’t had a lot of success against North Central since switching to 8-Player football back in 2021.

Norway head coach Scott Popp talked about how he was able to rally his team after going down by a couple of scores early in the game.

“I called a timeout and just had to settle them down,” said Popp. “This is what’s going on, we can play with these guys. They stopped them during the first quarter otherwise they would have been up by three touchdowns. Going into the second quarter I told the kids, they won the first quarter. The second third and fourth quarter are ours. They had a turnover right away in that second quarter. They never turned around from there.”

Norway wraps up the regular season at home Friday night as they take on Stephenson.