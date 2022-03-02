by: Jake Durant Posted: Mar 2, 2022 / 11:42 PM EST Updated: Mar 2, 2022 / 11:42 PM EST SHARE CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – The Calumet Copper Kings topped Westwood, 56 to 42, in the district semifinals Wednesday night. Calumet senior Marybeth Halonen eclipsed the 1,000 point mark in the win. Latest Posts Huskies overmatch Rangers in GLIAC quarterfinals Wildcats Find Source of Power in Overtime, Advance to GLIAC Semifinals Copper Kings conquer Westwood; Halonen enters 1K Club Miners outlast Escanaba, punch ticket to district finals HS Boys Basketball: Kingsford, Marquette, Negaunee secure wins