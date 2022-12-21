HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Tuesday night, the Houghton Hockey team picked up a huge comeback victory over Calumet to stay perfect on the season. It’s a winning tradition that goes back decades. And this past weekend, coach Corey Markham solidified his legacy, becoming the winningest coach in program history.

When Corey Markham took over as the head coach of the Houghton Hockey team, there was one record he wasn’t thinking about breaking.

“The coach before me, Don Miller, had been coaching for 28 years and when you start you don’t have a timetable on how you’re going to do it. As the years have kept going on and once I got to 300 victories a couple years ago that’s when I realized that it’s in striking distance.”

The target to beat of 378 wins at Houghton High School, the current school record, started coming into focus. And on Saturday, that milestone was passed with a win over Hartland.

“We’ve had some really good teams that have won a lot of games with a lot of great players. So, I’m really proud of the fact that they took it under their wing and wanted to win that for me.”

What made win number 379 sweeter was the fact it came against a team the Gremlins haven’t been able to beat.

“The Hartland Eagles are the defending Division II State Champs in Michigan,” said Markham. “They’re just a powerhouse program. We’ve played them about eight times prior to this year and we’ve had a lot of close games. We lost in overtime, we lost with ten seconds left and we never got over the hump of beating that team. This year we had a great performance, the kids were fired up and we beat them for the first time. So, it was a big, big thing for our program.”

With the milestone in the rearview – Markham and the Gremlins are focused on proving once again they are one of the best hockey teams in the state.

“We’re 10-0 to start the year so, we have big goals this year and we want to keep getting better every time.”