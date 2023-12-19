IRON RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – On the eve of National Signing Day, one of the Upper Peninsula’s most accomplished student-athletes has already made her decision official.

West Iron County’s Danica Shamion put pen to paper on Tuesday afternoon in front of family and friends, signing to run track for division one Central Michigan University.

“I’m really excited that I’m going to CMU,” said Shamion. “I get really nervous talking to different coaches and visiting different places, so I’m really glad that I have one set in stone.”

Shamion says while taking a visit to the CMU campus, she felt right at home.

“It was kind of the coach, facilities, and teammates,” said Shamion. “I took a visit there with Coach Nathan (Probst) which was really nice. He showed me around the facilities. They have a really nice indoor track and their outdoor track is just a step outside of their indoor track. So, it’s a close-knit facility, the weight room is really close. I got on a Zoom call with three of the girls that would be my teammate if I joined. They were really nice, they were really supportive and they said that it’s just a really great environment and CMU.”

Shamion heads to Mount Pleasant with quite the resume. She was a standout multi-sport athlete during her career at West Iron County, but it was on the track where she excelled the most.

– 3x Division 2 100 meter UP Champion.

– 3x Division 2 200 meter UP Champion. UP Division 2 record holder.

– 3x Division 2 400 meter UP Champion. UP record holder in all divisions for the 400 meter.

– 3x Sprinter of the Year of West PAC conference.

– First team All UP Division 1-3 in basketball.

– Dream Team selection this year in volleyball.

While the individual accolades are nice, Shamion says the relationships she forged a long the way will be the thing she remembers most about her time at West Iron County.

“I love my teammates and the friendships that it brings,” said Shamion. “In volleyball teammates are a huge thing and we’re just so supportive of each other. It’s the same in basketball and in track everyone’s yelling, our coach is yelling, no matter who you are you’re cheering everybody on and that’s the thing I’ll remember most.”

As Shamion turns the page to her next chapter, she says it’s a gratifying feeling seeing her hard work pay off.

“Track has been my passion for a while,” said Shamion. “Since second grade I just loved to run. I loved racing against my sister because my sister was a senior when I was a freshman and just the bond that it brings between me and my teammates. It’s just a passion of mine.”

While Shamion admits she’s very self motivated, her relationship with her older sister has made a big impact on her athletic career.

“My sister Jordan, she runs at UW-Stevens Point,” said Shamion. “She’s just a huge supporter, and I’m a supporter of her. She ran the 300 hurdles in high school. We both ran the 400m. She’s just such a motivator and just an important person in my life. She motivates me to get better, and I motivate her.”

Her sister is always there when Shamion needs some advice.

“She tells me to put away my phone,” said Shamion. “You got to focus putting your priorities first. Work hard on the track and then work hard on the studies.”

Shamion says she plans to study exercise science and kinesiology while at Central Michigan.

