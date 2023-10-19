ONTONAGON, Mich. (WJMN) – Ontonagon Area School has been the home of WOAS 85.5 FM a community-run radio station that’s been hitting the airwaves since December of 1978.

For a majority of the station’s existence, it’s been under the supervision of, Ken Raisanen.

“I came here as a 21 year old new teacher out of Northern in 1975,” said Raisanen. “I went back to school in 79-80 and got married. I came back in 80′ and I’ve been here ever since. I started just as a volunteer doing stuff with the station in the mid-80’s when the community school ran it. When the community schools folded our manager had to take a job opportunity elsewhere and I inherited the manager-ship knowing nothing about being a radio manager. So, I can of learned it from the ground up.”

Located in the in the school’s library the radio station is unique in a variety of ways.

“It probably won’t surprise you that it was started by our librarian at the time,” said Raisanen. “So, he pitched it with the school board that he wanted to do this, he applied for all of the licenses and of course he supplied the room for it.”

A new communication course was added to the school’s curriculum this school year. It gives student’s an opportunity to learn the foundation of the broadcasting industry.

“We’ve been piecing it together,” said Raisanen. “We get kids in there and they’re at the stage of just go in there play music and the next step is, ‘okay, see the microphone? Communications, we’re going to talk, you’re going to do announcements and things. They’re coming along slowly but some are all fired up about it and they can’t wait to talk.”

Jack Nelson is a sophomore at Ontonagon High School and a member of the Gladiators Football Team. He’s one of nine student’s who are getting first hand experience at WOAS.

When he’s not playing football, he spends some of his free time as a DJ at the station.

“I knew it would kind of introduce me to broadcasting and I’ve kind of considered that as a field that I might go into one day,” said Nelson. “I figured getting the basics, getting comfortable being on air and talking when there’s not a live audience, I just figured that would be a good start.”

Another athlete making finding her voice in the business is Violet.

“Well, it’s a really cool experience,” said Violet Amos, a sophomore at Ontonagon High School and a member of the Gladiator Girls Basketball and Cross Country team. “Not a lot of students get to do stuff with the radio lab because their not in this class and they don’t have access to stuff like C.D. players at home. So, I’ve learned that public speaking is a very good thing to learn for your life skills. Like, you use it everyday and the communications course has definitely helped me with public speaking.”

While these students are focused on learning the basics of radio in the Western U.P., their platform for expression is getting global attention.

“At 10 watts, with the hills 17 miles surrounding Ontonagon, that’s’ pretty much our signal rate,” said Raisanen. “Once we went onto the internet we started hearing people from Australia, Scotland. So, we’ve never really done a study but I can walk into the grocery store and somebody will ask me about what we were playing on the air yesterday. I always tell the kids it’s not just going to be your mother and your fathers listening, there’s other people listening. So, it’s a community-educational station but now with the internet, what did ZZ-Top say? We’re bad, we’re worldwide.”

“Ever since we started this communications class and I’ve gotten comfortable in the lab, I’ve realized I really enjoy being able to talk when there’s an audience listening and being on the air, just being able to express myself the way that I feel.”

Recently, WOAS was in danger of having to close its doors after a buyout of their frequency. Thanks to a fundraising effort, the station was able to purchase and install a new transmitter, enabling the station to run at a new frequency and ensuring it to continue broadcasting out of the school’s library for years to come.

“We’re not going anywhere,” said Raisanen “A few years ago we though we were cooked. We got a hold of the F.C.C. and they should us a clear path a changing frequencies. So we went from being angry to, oh, okay, we’ll just go forward. So, we don’t want to dwell on that. We were given lemons and we turned it into lemonade. We’re just happy that people saw enough about it to think that it was important enough to contribute.”

Now, the station will continue inspiring student’s like Violet and Jack.

“Being a travel nurse would be pretty cool because you get to travel the world while making money,” said Amos. “More job opportunities will open up if you’re a good public speaker. In broadcasting, you need a good public speaking voice for that. In the health career field, you need to be able to talk to your patients to explain it clearly and stuff like that.”

“I would say sports broadcasting is something that I’ve been considering since probably 6th or 7th grade,” said Nelson. “Just being a play by play or an analyst or something like that because I like sports and I’ve been playing sports my entire life. I’m in five different sports as of right now and just to be able to continue with sports my entire life even if I’m not playing.”