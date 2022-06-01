ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – On June 20th Escanaba’s Jared Hanson will take the mound at Comerica Park as one of two U.P. players to take part in this year’s Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association East-West All-Star game(s).

“To be selected out of all the guys that they selected along with I believe E.J. Suggit from Rudyard, to be the only two selected from the U.P. that’s a huge honor,” said Jared Hanson. “I’m just excited to go out and obviously, I’ll go out and pitch one or so because there are going to be a lot of guys there, but I’m just happy to show my talents off there at a big-league field.”

“Anytime we can get some credibility to the U.P. that we have some really good players up here I think it is a big thing,” said Scott Hanson, Head Coach for Escanaba and Jared’s father. “I’m excited, I get to coach in that game also which I’m excited for. I’m excited for them to get the opportunity and I think it’s a great honor for Jared but also to carry a torch for the U.P.”

For Hanson, the opportunity the showcase what he can do on a big-league field is a dream come true.

“I know I’m going to be nervous and I know I’m going to look at the velocity on the board to see what I’m throwing,” said Hanson. “It’s going to be nerve-wracking knowing that I’m around the best, but that’s what’s going to happen in college so be around the best and get used to it.”

While finding success on the baseball diamond, Hanson has also flourished in the classroom. Hanson has a 4.22 grade point average. He’s committed to play baseball and study at Central Michigan University next season.

“I’m just coming in there the first year and trying to do the best I can,” said Hanson. “I don’t know exactly whether or not I’m going to start off with a role right away, whether it’s going to be off the bench or whatever is going to happen. I don’t really have any expectations right now but to just go in and play the best that I can. As I move on hopefully and eventually become a reliever out of the bullpen and go into a starter role within my four years be successful.”

Both Hanson and Rudyard’s E.J. Suggit will play on the West team with their game taking place at 4pm EST on June 20th.