ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – While a handful of high school baseball teams begin postseason play Tuesday, the Escanaba Eskymos will be playing for a share of the Great Northern Conference title and a chance to end their regular season with momentum.

It begins with an afternoon makeup game against the Menominee Maroons. With a win, Escanaba will be crowned conference champions. The Eskymos and Maroons met once already this season in a game that heavily favored the Eskymos in a lopsided win for the orange and black. They’re looking for a similar outcome this time around.

“We’ve had the G.N.C. Conference (title) for baseball for three years,” said Scott Hanson, the Head Coach for the Eskymos. “So, that would be back to back even though if we win we would share it with Gladstone, but back to back for us which would be really nice.”

The Eskymos follow that game up with a tough one against a talented Bark River-Harris team.

“We picked up Bark River prior to the Menominee game because we wanted a game on Tuesday because neither of us were playing in districts at that point,” said Scott Hanson. “Bark River played Gladstone to a 5-4 win last week. So I think we’re going to play some meaningful baseball. We’re finally getting some baseball weather tomorrow and we need a good look heading into the weekend to give us some momentum heading into Saturday’s district.”

For the Eskymos players, these final few games give them an opportunity to make sure they’re playing their best baseball entering district play.

“Menominee tomorrow and the Bark River game that follows that is our last two games before districts and we want to make sure we win them doing the right things,” said Jared Hanson, a Senior for the Eskymos. “Making the right plays and cleaning up all the little things to make sure we’re ready to go to have a good district game against the Soo or Kingsford right away.”

The Eskymos will take on Menominee at Al Ness Field at 3:30et Tuesday. Escanaba’s game against Bark River-Harris is set to begin at 7:00et.