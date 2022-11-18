IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Saturday is a big day for the Iron Mountain Mountaineers Football Team as they take on Ubly in the state semifinals in Petoskey.

On Friday, Mountaineer fans held a special send-off for the team’s journey, With banners, cheers and well wishes, it’s easy to see that this isn’t just special for the team, but the whole community.

“We’re all pretty excited,” said Ellison Powell, senior, Iron Mountain High School. “We had a pep rally yesterday and it was super fun and it was just kind of setting in and it’s just exciting.”

“Oh gosh, being a Mountaineer fan is always on a roller-coaster,” said Jackie Geneva, education assistant, Iron Mountain Public Schools and proud football mom. “We always have the best highs and sometimes those lows aren’t always the best to take but it’s the best to be a Mountaineer. Whenever it is a U.P. team, everyone wants to come out. We want to beat the Downstate team. That’s always out goal up here. For us, being a small community, when you see the whole U.P. go together, it’s just to support any U.P. team. It’s a great feeling.”

Kickoff for Iron Mountain vs. Ubly at Petoskey High School is set for 1:00 p.m. EST/12:00 p.m. CT on Saturday.