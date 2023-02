NORWAY, Mich. (WJMN) – On Tuesday, #3 Kingsford traveled to Norway for a rivalry matchup.

The gym at Norway High School was turned into a sea of orange in remembrance of Tara and Jerry Weaver and in support of the Escanaba community.

Thanks to two 50/50 raffles, the Norway Knights, Kingsford Flivvers and their fans raised over $700 dollars for the Weaver family.