MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Day four of U.P. Football all-star week is in the books. Thursday, the focus was on the fundamentals as the all-stars took time to host a youth football camp.

There are a bunch of different stations,” said Dysean Allen, a standout for L’anse last season playing on Team Black. “We got tackling drills, footwork drills, kicking, throwing, catching, we even got the 40-yard dash over there. So it’s a great time for these kids.”

The fundamentals are the key to any sport, especially in football.

“Fundamentals are everything,” said Allen. “You got those kids that are raw athletes, but fundamentals take over the game. Being able to be sound on every level of the game is what wins you football games at the end of the day.”

Not only can the correct fundamentals help you succeed on the field but they can also ensure your safety.

“If you mess up a tackle it could really hurt somebody,” said Mason Lippold of Rapid River and a member of Team Red. “Not only yourself but the other person involved in the tackle. So, it’s really important to get a good tackling form and to get it down so people don’t get injured.”

“If you hit someone the wrong way they could never play again they could break something,” said Joseph Smith of Rapid River and player for Team Red. “Just get your head across. If you don’t bring that up then you hurt your neck, you lead with your head then you hurt your neck. Shoulder gets hit sideways, you’re dislocating it. There are so many possibilities. You just have to do it the right way.”

For the youth players, the chance to take the field with the all-stars is something they will never forget.

What is your favorite part of today’s youth football camp?

“When I got to tackle,” said Cruz.

“I really like it because you get to throw the ball and kick it a lot,” said Gabriel.

And who knows maybe we’ll see some of these players transform into all-stars in the future.

“It’s huge you know all these kids look up to us,” said Allen. “It’s great to have something to look forward to and we’re those examples to those kids. Every single one of us here was that kid and we used to look up to those kids that did play in this game. Now we’re here so we got to look down to the youth and develop them.”

Do you think one day you can see yourself being an all-star?

“Yeah!” said Gabriel.

“Maybe!” said Cruz.

Friday the all-stars will hold their annual banquet with the week wrapping up on Saturday with the Yooper Bowl. Kick-off for the game is at 1pm eastern.