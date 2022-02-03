MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Today three of Marquette’s top student-athletes put pen to paper, signing their Letters Of Intent to play football at the next level.

“We’re coming off 2-3 years of, you know, maybe our most accomplished years within the MSHS Football program,” said Alex Tiseo, the Athletic Director at Marquette. “Many of the accomplishments, of the team and the individual level, are as a result of the contributions of these student-athletes here with us. These are student-athletes that not only have a tremendous amount of talent but also have the academic prowess and the work ethic that really have heightened that and have allowed them to take the next step here on their journey.”

All three of them are leaving a lasting legacy on the program. Something future teams will strive for.

“The adjectives that most say: Motivated, dedicated, unselfish, and just willing to do whatever it is,” said Eric Mason, the Head Football Coach at Marquette. “They’re all great teammates. They’re great leaders.”

Quarterback Austin Ridl and running back and defensive back, Desmond Mullen, gave opposing teams headaches throughout their careers and they’ll likely do that in college as teammates at Michigan Tech.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Ridl. “We’re going to a great school, going to be able to get a great education while pursuing our dream of playing college football.”

“I think (the transition) will be pretty easy,” said Mullen. “Just because it’s pretty close and we know a few guys up there already. Having Austin going up there as a teammate already I think it will be a pretty easy transition.”

Wide receiver and defensive back Owen Beauchamp has chosen to stay close to home, singing to Northern Michigan.

“I’m excited to continue my football career at NMU,” said Beauchamp. “Growing up, going to the Dome on Saturdays watching the Wildcats play. It’s always been a dream of mine to play in my hometown and stay home. So, I’m excited.”

All three players are ready to add their own chapter to the U.P’s biggest rivalry.

“I’m excited to finally play on the opposite side of the ball of them,” said Beauchamp. “Playing with them since I was 12 years old really, you know really little, it’s cool that we’ve grown up together and we’re at this point and we can share this experience.”

“We were at the Northern vs. Tech game this year when Tech beat them,” said Mullen. “So, it was a great experience just watching them count down and everyone was so excited.”

“You saw the rivalry for yourself there and it just showed at the end of the game what it meant to those teams,” concluded Ridl.

