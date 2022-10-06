GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – The top two teams in the 11-man league will meet between the lines on Marble Athletic Field this Friday night for the Local 3 ‘Game of the Week.’

The Miners come into the game a perfect 6-0 on the season and have not yet been seriously challenged up to this point.

“It’s a good opportunity,” said Philip Nelson, a senior for the Miners. “No matter what we’ll see them in the playoffs. They’re a really great program, a good football team and I have a lot of respect for them.”

“We’ve had an opportunity to see Gladstone several times throughout the last couple of years,” said Paul Jacobson, the head coach for Negaunee. “Its been great. You got two similar communities I feel, blue-collard, hard-nosed, hard-working. They’re athletic, they’re a great football team and it’s a great opportunity for both teams.”

The Braves are looking to get back in the win column after suffering their first loss of the season on the road against a strong Durand team.

“Its been a good matchup,” said Craig Ness, the head coach for Gladstone. “I’d like a little more wins on our end but we’ve played them very well and I think we’re ready to take it to the next level. We’ll see, the kids are ready to play.”

The Miners defense will look to slow down a very potent Braves offense that consists of playmakers both in the backfield and on the outside.

“Its a large task for our defense,” said Jacobson. “We just got to try to minimize big plays whether it’s special teams, offense, defense, whatever. If we can minimize that and be consistent with what we’re doing on offense, defensively, and on special teams then it’ll be a good game.”

The Braves defense expects a similar challenge trying to stop a Miners attack that can beat you in multiple ways.

“Watching film, they’re big, they’re strong, and they’ll come right at you,” said Ness. “We’re going to have to stop their run game and they always add a little extra wrinkle for Gladstone. I mean, look at their wins and losses, they got one of the top programs in the U.P, if not the state, year in and year out. So, it’s a good measuring stick for us to go up against them and see how we do.”

The Local 3 Game of the Week is set to kick off this Friday night at 7ET/6CT in Gladstone.

“I think this is why you coach,” said Jacobson. “For opportunities like this and the opportunity to go to Gladstone and play a really good football team with a strong community support. We’re looking forward to being in that type of opportunity.”

“It’s going to be a great game,” said Ness. “I hope it’s a hard-hitting game like we’ve done in the past. I hope the fans come and see and if we take care of our end and they take care of their end, it should be an awesome game.”