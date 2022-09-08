MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Our next Game of the Week will feature two Great Northern Conference heavyweights. The (2-0) Gladstone Braves travel south to Menominee to take on the (1-1) Maroons this Friday night.

The respect factor is there,” said Chad Brandt, the head coach for the Maroons. “You can tell that they are well-coached on film like they always are. We know that we are going to have to beat them and they are not just going to give us the game. It’s a very big game early in the season when both teams are still getting better. They definitely got everybody to notice when they beat Kingsford right out of the gate to get going in the conference.”

“They got some playmakers,” said Craig Ness, the head coach for Gladstone. “They kind of give a little problem, they show ‘I’ formation, they show single-wing, and they show spread. So, there is quite a bit to get ready for and hopefully, we’re picking the right plays.”

Menominee is looking for a bounce-back win after a tough loss at home to Richmond-Burton (IL) last Friday night. Brandt says he knows it won’t get easier dealing with a high-powered Braves team.

“Gladstone can put athletes on the field at all the skill positions,” said Brandt. “Maybe the two most important are right behind the center with Young and Potier who are very good athletes. You got a banger at running back and you got a skilled quarterback that can threaten you with his legs and his arms. So, it stresses the defense, it stresses the coaching staff, and the players are tuned in to try and stop that task. Both teams have a few playmakers which makes it a great game and excitement for Friday night. Who gets a few of those guys loose will probably have a big determination in the outcome.”

Gladstone comes into the game with momentum after a home win over Kingsford last Thursday night. It was their first win over the Flivvers since 1998.

“We’re on a high obviously beating Kingsford,” said Ness. “It has been quite a while and the kids have enjoyed it. They’re working their tails off so we’ve had a great week of practice so far.”

Entering the game the message is clear for both teams: Don’t turn the ball over.

“We cannot have those simple mistakes anymore,” said Brandt. “So, improve on all those little things that we can control. Be ready, and stay together as a team if there is adversity in the game, we’ve been stressing that. You can’t have turnovers in the game and you can’t give up the big play against Gladstone.”

“We have to take care of ourselves,” said Ness. “You have to shut out the fans, you have to shut out everything and once you’re on the field it’s all about the game.”

Gladstone will leave the confines of Marble Athletic Field and head to a more hostile environment at Walton Blesch Field.

“Going to Menominee is always tough,” said Ness. “It’s a great place. They love their football there and they have very loyal fans that always show up. Again, it’s one of the premiere programs in the U.P.”

“I think we’re going to have a good crowd because it’s the G.N.C,” said Brandt. “I’m assuming Gladstone is going to bring down a good following. When you start 2-0 that’s only going to bring a bigger following. When our community can get out and embrace and see each other celebrate high school athletics I think it should be a great outing.”

Catch full highlights and post-game reactions from our Game of the Week between Gladstone and Menominee this Friday night on Local 3 Sports at 10:30et.