GAME OF THE WEEK: North Central at Norway

NORWAY, Mich. (WJMN) – This week for the Local 3 Game of the Week for week two, we are headed to Norway, Michigan to see the reigning Divison 2 State Champions take on the Norway Knights, a team new to the 8-man division.

Coming off of a 46 to zero win, the North Central Jets have some major momentum heading into week two. That momentum has carried over from last year in 2020 when no one was able to slow the Jets down. In week one, North Central put up some impressive numbers by doing what they do best, putting the ball in the end zone. Despite the team losing some key players from the State Champion team, North Central still has some lethal weapons on the sidelines.

“I think all last week we just showed our depth, not only the starters but if everybody goes down, we can play just as well with some of our backup guys,” Brent Labonte, Sr. Quarterback said. “This week, we’re trying to score as much as we can. Like I said before, we are going to take this practice time and try to get things sorted out that we have some questions on.”

The Norway Knights are looking to make a name for themselves after shifting from 11-man to 8-man football this year. The team spent all summer acclimating to life in a smaller division. They have already overcome adversity this season by enduring injuries late in camp as well as a forfeit in their week one game. In order to still get game time reps in, the knights took the field on what should have been their week one game to participate in a team scrimmage.

“It definitely sucked not playing week one, but we got to scrimmage each other and it is almost like a game format,” Nathaniel Nanney, Sr. Quarterback said. “We got a full fan section down there and the cheerleaders, so it was nice especially playing quarterback to have that fan section and everyone there to prepare, so yeah it sucked but I still feel like we’re pretty prepared too. Going into North Central we are going to just be confident, they’ve been good for a long time but we want to win, we want to show what we can do. Our game plans just stay focused throughout the week, don’t get too hyped up and when a game time comes, then we can let it go.”

Latest Posts