by: Haley Schoengart Posted: Jan 12, 2022 / 11:48 PM EST Updated: Jan 12, 2022 / 11:48 PM EST

The Calumet Girls Basketball team handed Westwood their first loss of the season when they went on the road and defeated the Patriots, 52 to 39, improving their record to 6-0 on the season.