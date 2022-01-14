by: Haley Schoengart Posted: Jan 14, 2022 / 12:05 AM EST Updated: Jan 14, 2022 / 12:05 AM EST SHARE The Escanaba Eskymos defeated the Kingsford Flivvers, 57-34, Thursday night. Mari Bink led the Eskymos with 19 points. Latest Posts Girls HS Basketball: Escanaba tops Kingsford in GNC matchup Escanaba looking to build off last seasons historic run Sports Zone Basketball Team Rankings (1/13/2022) Player Spotlight: Jenna Matson taking the reigns for Stang Nation #Top3on3: Top plays from high school basketball 1/13/2022