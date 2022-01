The Houghton Gremlins topped the Westwood Patriots, 78 to 68, Friday night. Meghan Trewhella led the Gremlins with 25 points. Natalie Prophet led Westwood with 25 points.

Calumet defeated Marquette, 69 to 27, Friday night to stay perfect on the season.

The Negaunee Miners edged Ishpeming, 37 to 25, in a scrappy rivalry matchup. The Miners were led by Alyssa Hill who finished with 19 points.

