ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – A big night by Kennedy Olson helped Menominee to a 52 TO 40 win over Escanaba on Wednesday night. Olson finished with 21pts to lead all scorers.
Latest Posts
- Girls HS Basketball: Menominee gets road win over Esky
- Boys HS Basketball: Marquette tops Kingsford in GNC tilt
- Packers GM Brian Gutekunst speaks about Rodgers/Adams, salary cap, and more
- Aaron Rodgers declines to give ‘vision on future’ after cryptic Instagram post
- Great Lakes All-Conference Team Announced