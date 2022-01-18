by: Haley Schoengart Posted: Jan 18, 2022 / 12:04 AM EST Updated: Jan 18, 2022 / 12:04 AM EST SHARE Highlights from the Westwood Patriots win over Iron Mountain, Monday night. Natalie Prophet led the Pats with 20 points. Latest Posts Rondorf named GLIAC North Division Player of the Week Late Push By Women’s Basketball Falls Just Short Girls HS Basketball: Patriots get back on track with win over Mountaineers Blake Pietila named CCHA Goaltender of the Week Boys HS Basketball: Negaunee tops Ishpeming in rivalry matchup