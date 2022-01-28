Posted: Jan 28, 2022 / 11:13 PM EST Updated: Jan 28, 2022 / 11:13 PM EST SHARE Highlights from girls high school basketball in Marquette County on Friday night. Negaunee topped Iron Mountain, Marquette edged Menominee, and Westwood took care of Ishpeming. Latest Posts Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Negaunee, Marquette secure victories Wildcats Fall 6-1 to LSSU on Friday Baraga Vikings turning up the defensive pressure Lt. Gov. Gilchrist’s visit to the U.P. wouldn’t be complete without a crosstown rivalry Sports Zone In the Zone (1/27/2022)