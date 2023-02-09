GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – For Gladstone senior, Ethan Jensen, his dream of playing collegiate football became a reality Thursday afternoon when he put pen to paper signing on to play at Lakeland University. After making it official while surrounded by his family and friends, Jensen said he’s feeling a mix of emotions.

“I’m nervous of course but excited,” said Jensen. “This is something that I never really thought would happen. When the season was over, you know, I thought that this is a good chance that this will be my final game playing football. I’m just grateful that I get to continue this journey for four more years.”

“I’m very proud,” said Craig Ness, Jensen’s head coach at Gladstone. “This is someone who worked very hard the last four years and it paid off. They’re getting a good one. A great work ethic and a hard working young man.”

Jensen was an anchor of a stingy braves defense that helped propel Gladstone to one of their best season in program history.

“The biggest thing I’m going to remember is he was a part of a defense that through the whole year, believe it or not, the second half of the game we only gave up 1.9 points per game and that’s in a twelve game schedule,” said Ness. “That’s a phenomenal defense and he was a main part in stopping the running game. They’re getting a good run-stuffer and a great kid that’s going to be highly motivated to show them what he can do.”

“I just remember being with a group of guys who when we started off, seventh and eighth grade year, we could barely win a game. Then all of sudden going to competing in the playoffs and having the second best team in the U.P. and making it to the final eight, its something you don’t forget.”

Jensen says his relationships he built with the Lakeland coaching staff was a big reason for his decision to become a Muskie.

“The coaches pretty much have always been in contact with me,” said Jensen. “They’re always checking in an seeing how I’m doing. So, that was something that was really important with me. It’s a smaller school so that’s something that I like. I’ll have more one on one time and the academics seem great there.”

Jensen says he plans to use his passion for sports as a motivator in the classroom.

“I’m thinking about going into sports management or something in the business field,” said Jensen.