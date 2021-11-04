GOTW: Copper Kings vs. Miners

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – We’re heading back to Negaunee for our Game of the Week for a battle between the Calumet Copper Kings and the Negaunee Miners.

The last time these two teams met up earlier this season the Miner’s offense could not be stopped. Gerald Johnson added 5 touchdowns for the Miners and Philip Nelson showed off some of his versatility by not only catching two touchdowns but also kicking and converting all of the extra points. The Copper Kings trailed that entire game but had some pretty solid possessions to allow them to get the ball moving. It is always tough to beat the same opponent twice in a season, but Negaunee is ready for the challenge.

“It’s a great matchup, Calumet’s got a great football team,” Paul Jacobson, Negaunee Head Coach said. “We’re familiar with him and we’ve played them quite a bit. A lot of respect between the two programs and between Coach Croze and the Copper Kings, and the rest of his staff and his team. I feel like the rest of our kids are obviously going to try their best to give it 110% in order to try to get a win this Friday night. It’s going to be a challenge and we’re just looking for the opportunity.”

“For me, I love competing against Negaunee.,” John Croze, Head Coach of Calumet said. “It is always a great thing and you really gear up for it and they really gear up for us. I am expecting to see one heck of a crowd on a beautiful Friday night and the whole U.P. should turn out because it is going to be an epic matchup.”

The teams are set to face off on Friday at 7 pm.