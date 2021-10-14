GOTW Preview: Bark River-Harris looking towards their biggest challenge this season in a talented Westwood Team

BARK RIVER-HARRIS, Mich. (WJMN) – Coming off of a dominating win over the L’Anse Purple Hornets in week six, the Westwood Patriots are full speed ahead for the remainder of their season. The high-intensity offense that Patriots are known for, show no mercy to their opponents, scoring at least 36 points in all of their games this season but one.

Westwood is currently sitting at 6 – 1 on the season, their one loss coming from a tough Calumet CopperKings team back in week 3. Through various injuries and with Patriots Head Coach Scott Syrjala out last week, Westwood is looking to use that adversity as motivation to finish out their regular season and make some noise in the playoffs.

“The message has been just trying to get everyone back and just facing adversity, just trying to push through it,” Zach Beckman, Senior, Westwood Football said. “We have had to go through a lot these past couple weeks with us missing players and a coach, but we are just trying to push through and get back to regular.”

“We are just going to keep doing what we have been doing all year,” Zach Carlson, Senior, Westwood Football said. “We are gonna run the ball at you. It sucked not having our Head Coach last week but he is back this week so it will be good for us.”

The Bark River-Harris Broncos are sitting at 5 – 2 on the season, both of their defeats coming in close matchups, a 1 point loss to Houghton and a 6 point loss to Iron Mountain. The Broncos are a young team that is relying on underclassmen for key positions, but they are gaining confidence by the week.

They now face their biggest test against a very experienced Westwood team who’s playing some of their best football but the Broncos see this as an opportunity to get better and measure where they stand as they near the postseason.

“It’s going to be our biggest game, probably our toughest game,” Kevin Fredrick, Junior, Bark River-Harris Football said. “It is exciting to go against a team that will test our skills, you know? Defense and offense-wise they’re good all around. So, we got to be good all around.”

“Our team, well in the beginning of the year, we weren’t expected to be the greatest, but ever since then our confidence has gone up winning some games, winning some pretty good games and standing close to some pretty good teams,” Ethan Ives, Sophomore, Bark River-Harris Football said. “I think that’s what we need and then this game against Westwood coming up will hopefully be a good confidence boost for us.”