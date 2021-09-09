GOTW Preview: Escanaba hosts Marquette in GNC heavyweight bout

ESCANABA, Mich, (WJMN)– Escanaba returns to their home field to play a game in front of their home fans for the first time in two seasons, Friday night.

They were unable to play a game on their home field last season, and what a perfect homecoming as they welcome a big-time rival in Marquette.

This game will be Escanaba’s home and conference opener, so a lot is on the line for the Eskymos. These games mean so much more in a very talented and crowded Great Northern Conference.

“I expect it to be a battle,” said Karson Krutina, a senior on the Escanaba varsity team. “It’s definitely going to be a hard-fought game. We’re going to give it all we have and see what happens. Everybody has to know what it means to play Marquette. It’s obviously a big rivalry and we’re going to have to come to play.”

“They know what we have, we know what they have, so it’s going to be a really hard-fought game all around,” said Matthew Zimmerman, another senior for the Eskymos. “We’re really excited to get back out there. It’s going to be a really fun game to actually be at home for once. Since I’ve started playing on varsity, I’ve only been able to wear one jersey. So, it’s going to be nice to be able to wear a black jersey at home in front of the home fans, home crowd. So, I’m really excited about that.”

Marquette is looking to get back into the win column after suffering a tough loss below the bridge to Traverse City Central.

Expect the Redmen to be focused and ready for the tough road test. What better way to rebound than with a big road win over a conference rival.

“Everything in the past was in the past,” said Desmon Mullen, a senior for the Marquette varsity team. “We’re just focused on this week and control all we can control. I’m very excited, I know we’re all like, especially Escanaba, I think all of our coaches are pretty much from Escanaba. So, I think it’s a big game for them and the players.”

“I think we’re all excited,” said Austin Ridl, another senior for the Redmen. “I mean we, kind of, got embarrassed last week, you know what I mean? We’re excited to get back on the field and play again. For me, looking back on that game, I’m a senior, and we only have so many games, so we have to make the most of them. We’re excited hopefully to get back on track and hopefully, we can get a win there.”

Local 3 will be live in Escanaba Friday night at the 6 pm eastern newscast to provide you with everything you need to know about the Escanaba vs. Marquette matchup. We’ll hear from both head coaches as we get you ready for kickoff.

