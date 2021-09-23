GOTW Preview: Gogebic & Stephenson to meet in the ‘Painting the Peninsula Pink’ game

BESSEMER, Mich. (WJMN) – We’re breaking out our pink gear and will be in Gogebic for a special Saturday edition of our game of the week where the miners are hosting the Stephenson Eagles.

Not only are we going to take in a great game, but also we’ll be taking part in the superior health foundation’s ‘Painting the Peninsula Pink’ campaign.

There’s going to be a bunch of pink merch on sale, and a silent auction with all proceeds going to the foundation’s ‘Breast Health Fund’ which covers out-of-pocket expenses for our neighbors in the U.P. battling breast cancer.

Stephenson is back after getting last week stripped away from them. The team was dealing with a COVID situation, but they’re putting that behind them and are ready to play some football.

“It’s an amazing feeling to finally get back out,” said Spencer Coldren, a junior on the Stephenson team. “We’ve had some games where we weren’t able to play, but we get to go out there and have some fun and just go play some football. I think we just need to play as a team, do all of our jobs like a team. If we all do what we’re supposed to then I think we’ll be perfectly fine.”

To one Stephenson player, this Saturday’s game means much more than a win or loss.

“Last year, I actually died my hair pink for breast cancer,” said Canaan Elson, a senior for the Eagles. “Some people looked at me weird but I think it’s just nice to go out there and support people. Recently, I got the news that my mom got cancer and it’s not the best thing. I don’t want anybody to have to go through that. So, I’m kind of happy that we’re doing this and hopefully it raises enough money and helps people get through things.”

On the home side of the matchup, the Gogebic Miners are bringing a young team to the table.

After making the switch to 8-man this season, this team features only six seniors. Some of the inexperience on the field can be reflected in their rocky start to the season, but the Miners are looking to bounce back.

“Well right now, we’ve lost those games that we could have done well in because of big mistakes and big mistakes meaning those wide-open passes, either not thrown well or dropped, and those hand-offs were fumbled,” said Jack Matrella, a senior for Gogebic. “Even little things like when we knock a ball off the opposing team’s hands we aren’t the ones getting on the ball or we don’t notice it. We are letting easy plays get by us and we just got to keep working harder.”

Stephenson and Gogebic are set to kick off this Saturday at 2 pm eastern/1 pm Central.

