GOTW Preview: L’Anse welcomes Negaunee for homecoming

L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – Sitting at 4 and 1 on the season, the Miners have been full speed ahead since their first and only loss to the Iron Mountain in week 1.

Negaunee has been flying under the radar putting points on the board left and right thanks to key players like Philip Nelson and Gerald Johnson but they are pretty defensively sound as well.

Two out of their last three games have been shut-outs and in all three of those games, Negaunee has scored at least 40 points or more.

Getting back in the film and weight room to self-evaluate even after a big win last week is something this Negaunee team says helps prepare them each week for their upcoming matchup.

“I think offensively limiting as many mistakes as we can,” said Gerald Johnson, a senior for the Miners.

“I think offensively we have been playing really good the last few weeks as far as getting the job done. And defensively we have to stop their running back. He’s a pretty good back and just be disciplined and reading our keys and coming downhill and hitting them hard. Just keep doing what we are doing and playing as a team, working hard every day. Our practice has been really good and they just keep getting better.”

This is a big game for the L’Anse Purple Hornets. Through five games L’Anse sits at 3-2 and a win over Negaunee would go a long way for the Hornets who have playoff aspirations.

The crowd should be buzzing Friday night as this is L’Anse’s homecoming game. For a talented group of seniors, this game is a matchup they’ve been looking forward to since day one.

“Oh, I’m super excited,” said Eli Ostermeyer, a senior for the Purple Hornets. “Negaunee being one of the best teams in the U.P, It’s a good opportunity for our offensive line to go prove something.”

“I love to go against these guys,” said Dysean Allen, another senior for L’Anse. “They’re going to bring it. They’re always strong, they always work in the weight room and it just brings the best out of me.”

“I feel good about our team,” said Braydon Lee, a senior for L’Anse. “Our team is very physical, hard-working, but so are they. They’ll run it right down your throat and you got to stop it. If you don’t then you can’t really do anything about it.”

