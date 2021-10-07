GOTW Preview: Marquette looking to capture GNC title against Menominee

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Coming off a huge win last week, Aidan Bellisle and the Menominee Maroon offense will need to bottle up the magic they found in their win last week against Escanaba and open it up when they head to Marquette to take on arguably one of their toughest opponents yet.

On the defensive side of the ball, Menominee will need to come out strong to stop the quick and powerful Redmen offense, something not many teams have been able to do all year.

The Maroons are currently sitting at 4-2 on the season and 2-0 against G.N.C. opponents. Now the road to the Maroons taking the G.N.C title could come with some major hurdles. They will not only have to take Marquette down Friday night, but then Kingsford next week to stay in the title race.

The Maroons says their recipe for success throughout the season thus far is for everyone to simply do their jobs.

“We are definitely going to have to put up numbers, they have put up 40 points every game except maybe one against a really good team,” said Aidan Bellisle, a senior for the Maroons. “Our defense has got to hold their own and put up some points and we should be good.”

With a win against Menominee Friday night, the Marquette Redmen could capture the G.N.C. title outright, making it three straight years the Redmen finish the regular season a top the conference.

It seems Marquette has found their formula for success. They’re sitting at 5-1 with quality wins over talented opponents.

With their track record, there’s not really much you have to change, you just have to play your game and stay focused according to some of the Marquette players.

“You look forward to big games like that,” said Justin Jurmu, a senior for Marquette. “Especially with something big like a G.N.C title on the line. We’re all going to be there and be ready for it. Collectively, as a team this is what we’ve been working for and looking forward to. If we just do what we’re suppose to do, I think we’ll have a great chance to win our third straight G.N.C. title.”

“I’m pretty excited, you know, it’s senior night for us, too,” said Rylan Kohler, another senior for Marquette. “So, hopefully we will have a lot of fans and everything. Menominee has always been in there in the G.N.C. and everything. So, yeah hopefully we can take that one, too.”

Marquette and Menominee are set to kick off Friday night from Hart Stadium at 7pm est. Tune into the ‘5th Down’ on Local 3 News at 11pm est Friday evening for full highlights form our Game of the Week and you’ll hear from the winners. We’ll also have more highlights from all the action happening across the U.P.

