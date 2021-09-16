GOTW Preview: No love lost between Marquette & Kingsford

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Kingsford Flivvers are looking for revenge Friday night when they travel to Marquette for our Local 3 Game of the Week.

The Flivvers lost a heartbreaker to Marquette last season and there will be no love lost between the programs this time around.

The two teams met for a scrimmage prior to week one and from all accounts, things were chippy, physical, and a little bit of chirping was done. Both teams share similarities and understand to reach their ultimate goal they will have to go through one other.

“I’m expecting a great game,” said Kingsford senior quarterback, Michael Meneguzzo. “You know, and all four-quarter game type of deal. We’ve had this game circled on our schedule since last year. We had a heartbreaker with them last year. My offensive side of the ball didn’t move the ball well against them last year. We’re coming with revenge this year against them.”

“Obviously, we didn’t finish the way we wanted to,” said Zach Person, a senior tight end and defensive end for Kingsford. “At the beginning of the season we knew we were going to be coming into a dog fight here in week four and here it is. We just can’t be more excited about this game, we’ve just been preparing every single week.”

After dropping 50 points on Escanaba last week, the third-ranked Redmen are looking to keep that momentum going against the top-ranked Kingsford Flivvers. It could be the biggest test in Marquette’s schedule this season.

The Redmen are determined to stack up some wins against GNC opponents. Last week the Redmen were riddled with some injuries, but that did not stop their offense from putting up big numbers on the board.

The hype around this game is already filling the air and Marquette has its sights set on this matchup going full speed ahead.

“It has definitely stepped up the atmosphere this week,” said Peter Closner, a junior for Marquette. “I know I have been excited about it all week, it kinda keeps me up at night sometimes, but yeah we are definitely ready to go.”

To spice things up even more, the contest is Marquette’s homecoming game. Most teams would opt to play a safe opponent for their school’s annual homecoming game, but Marquette must live by the motto go big or go home. Head coach Eric Mason says focus is key heading into this matchup.

“You know I don’t worry about the first place and all of that kind of thing,” said Mason. “The homecoming thing is a hurdle that we have to overcome. You run a fine line between focus and concentration throughout the whole week and getting enough done at practice and through the games. Again, I count on this group. They are a veteran group and as far as high school play and whatnot, they know me well enough, I know them well enough so it’s just a fine line of making sure you get everything done and everybody understands the assignments and everybody is playing to their potential.”

Make sure to tune into Local 3 News at 11 pm eastern for the Fifth Down Friday night after the game for highlights from all the action across the U.P.

