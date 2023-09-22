Highlights from an exciting week 5 of the high school football season! Games Include:
- GOTW – Salute Ste. Marie at Marquette
- Gladstone at Westwood
- Calumet at Kingsford
- West Iron County at Iron Mountain
- Menominee at Houghton
- Negaunee at Hancock
by: Jake Durant
Posted:
Updated:
by: Jake Durant
Posted:
Updated:
Highlights from an exciting week 5 of the high school football season! Games Include:
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>