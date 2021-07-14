Skip to content
High School Sports
Marquette rolls past Alpena in season opener
Video
Noha returns to lead Menominee in 2021
Video
Westwood Patriots welcoming competition in 2021
Video
Jets ready to defend their crown in 2021
Video
Gladstone Braves pushing the limits early in camp
Video
More High School Sports Headlines
Escanaba preparing for 2021 season under new leadership
Video
Kingsford Flivvers set big goals for 2021
Video
Mountaineers set sights on 2021 season
Video
Clocking In: Miners back to work preparing for 2021 season
Video
Redmen ready to build off a strong 2020 season
Video
U.P. Football All-Stars put on a show at the Superior Dome
Video
U.P. Football All-Stars host youth football camp
Video
U.P. Football All-Stars meet for Media Day
Video
Food Drive Highlights Day 1 of All-Star Week
From rivals to teammates, Delta County dynamic duo teaming up at GVSU
Video
2021 Local 3 Pro Football Challenge
The Copper Mine Strike of 1913
Video
Ishpeming Nurse Practitioner admits guilt in telemedicine fraud scheme
High School Sports Zone
Missing Ontonagon teen last seen Thursday
Bike park now open at Marquette Mountain Resort