2021 UPSSA All-U.P. 11-Player teams announced

2021 All-U.P. Football Team Awards 11-Player
Offensive Player of the Year
Aidan Bellisle, Menominee
Defensive Player of the Year
Hunter Potier, Gladstone
Team of the Year
Small School: Westwood High School
Large School: Marquette Senior High School
Coach of the Year:
Scott Syrjala, Westwood High School
Mitchell Snyder Lineman of the Year:
Hunter Potier, Gladstone
11-Player Dream Team Offense
C: Spencer Harvala, Westwood
G: Gavin Dawson, Westwood
G: Lucas Maxon, Iron Mountain
T: Alex Schlemm, Marquette
T: Lucas Tappy, Kingsford
QB: Austin Ridl, Marquette
RB: Aidan Bellisle, Menominee
RB: Zach Carlson, Westwood
RB: Dryden Nelson, Calumet
WR/E: Owen Beauchamp, Marquette
WR/E: Zach Person, Kingsford
11-Player Dream Team Defense
DT: Lenny Bjorn, Calumet
DT: Mason Kinnonen, Gladstone
DT: Wyatt Kuhlman, Marquette
DE: Callen Campbell, Sault Ste. Marie
DE: Hunter Potier, Gladstone
LB: Alan Bjorn, Calumet
LB: Dustin Lohfink, Marquette
LB: Luke Olson, Westwood
DB: Brody Kopp, Kingsford
DB: Desmond Mullen, Marquette
DB: Philip Nelson, Negaunee
11-Player Dream Team Special Teams
K: Diego Przeslakowski, Kingsford
P: Kaeden Calcari, Menominee
RET: Philip Nelson, Negaunee
11-Player First Team Offense
C: Chris Ricker, Marquette
G: Brett Boudreau, Gladstone
G: Adam Horrigan, Sault Ste. Marie
T: John Burke, Sault Ste. Marie
T: Bode Bonovetz, Negaunee
QB: Jakob Davie, Sault Ste. Marie
RB: Toby Wilcox, Kingsford
RB: Trevor Lippens, Bark River-Harris
RB: Easton Palomaki, Negaunee
WR/E: Gaborik Carlson, Houghton
WR/E: David Eberhard, Marquette
11-Player First Team Defense
DL: Chance Bridgers, Hancock
DL: Levi Fiorucci, Kingsford
DL: Joe Gimbel, Menominee
DL: Corbin LaFave, Bark River-Harris
DL: Charlie Guenette, Bark River-Harris
LB: Eli VanBuren, Negaunee
LB: Dawson Delongchamp, Ishpeming
LB: John Hansen, Gladstone
DB: John Robinson, Sault Ste. Marie
DB: Marcus Boase, Westwood
DB: Luke Wolfe, Iron Mountain
11-Player First Team Special Teams
K: Cole Hawker, Sault Ste. Marie
P: Hunter Stanaway, L’Anse
RET: Nic Nora, Kingsford
11-Player Special Mentions Offense
C: Mathew Zimmerman, Escanaba
T: Victavian Hanson, Westwood
T: Kade Lesperance, Menominee
QB: Gerald Johnson, Negaunee
RB: Dysean Allen, L’Anse
RB: Karson Krutina, Escanaba
RB: Cole Potier, Gladstone
WR/E: Braydon Lee, L’Anse
WR/E: Justin Jurmu, Marquette
11-Player Special Mentions Defense
LB: Hunter Fortner, Iron Mountain
LB: J.R. Tryan, Menominee
DB: Eli Berthaume, Gladstone
DB: Josiah Javurek, Bark River-Harris
DB: Ben Johnson, Escanaba
11-Player Special Mentions Special Teams
K: Tom Erkkila, Calumet
11-Player Honorable Mentions Offense
C: Cliff Jurmu, Calumet
G: Gideon Bell, Marquette
T: Eli Ostermeyer, L’Anse
QB: Zach Beckman, Westwood
QB: Nate Young, Gladstone
QB: Micheal Meneguzzo, Kingsford
RB: Noah Gagne, Bark River-Harris
RB: Ryan LaPlaunt, Sault Ste. Marie
WR/E: Cooper Conway, Menominee
WR/E: Trevor Brown, Escanaba
11-Player Honorable Mentions Defense
DL: Austin Mosier, Bark River-Harris
LB: Carl Peterson, Gwinn
