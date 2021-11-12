2021 UPSSA All-U.P. 11-Player teams announced

2021 All-U.P. Football Team Awards 11-Player

Offensive Player of the Year

Aidan Bellisle, Menominee



Defensive Player of the Year

Hunter Potier, Gladstone



Team of the Year

Small School: Westwood High School

Large School: Marquette Senior High School



Coach of the Year:

Scott Syrjala, Westwood High School



Mitchell Snyder Lineman of the Year:

Hunter Potier, Gladstone



11-Player Dream Team Offense

C: Spencer Harvala, Westwood

G: Gavin Dawson, Westwood

G: Lucas Maxon, Iron Mountain

T: Alex Schlemm, Marquette

T: Lucas Tappy, Kingsford

QB: Austin Ridl, Marquette

RB: Aidan Bellisle, Menominee

RB: Zach Carlson, Westwood

RB: Dryden Nelson, Calumet

WR/E: Owen Beauchamp, Marquette

WR/E: Zach Person, Kingsford



11-Player Dream Team Defense

DT: Lenny Bjorn, Calumet

DT: Mason Kinnonen, Gladstone

DT: Wyatt Kuhlman, Marquette

DE: Callen Campbell, Sault Ste. Marie

DE: Hunter Potier, Gladstone

LB: Alan Bjorn, Calumet

LB: Dustin Lohfink, Marquette

LB: Luke Olson, Westwood

DB: Brody Kopp, Kingsford

DB: Desmond Mullen, Marquette

DB: Philip Nelson, Negaunee



11-Player Dream Team Special Teams

K: Diego Przeslakowski, Kingsford

P: Kaeden Calcari, Menominee

RET: Philip Nelson, Negaunee

11-Player First Team Offense

C: Chris Ricker, Marquette

G: Brett Boudreau, Gladstone

G: Adam Horrigan, Sault Ste. Marie

T: John Burke, Sault Ste. Marie

T: Bode Bonovetz, Negaunee

QB: Jakob Davie, Sault Ste. Marie

RB: Toby Wilcox, Kingsford

RB: Trevor Lippens, Bark River-Harris

RB: Easton Palomaki, Negaunee

WR/E: Gaborik Carlson, Houghton

WR/E: David Eberhard, Marquette



11-Player First Team Defense

DL: Chance Bridgers, Hancock

DL: Levi Fiorucci, Kingsford

DL: Joe Gimbel, Menominee

DL: Corbin LaFave, Bark River-Harris

DL: Charlie Guenette, Bark River-Harris

LB: Eli VanBuren, Negaunee

LB: Dawson Delongchamp, Ishpeming

LB: John Hansen, Gladstone

DB: John Robinson, Sault Ste. Marie

DB: Marcus Boase, Westwood

DB: Luke Wolfe, Iron Mountain



11-Player First Team Special Teams

K: Cole Hawker, Sault Ste. Marie

P: Hunter Stanaway, L’Anse

RET: Nic Nora, Kingsford



11-Player Special Mentions Offense

C: Mathew Zimmerman, Escanaba

T: Victavian Hanson, Westwood

T: Kade Lesperance, Menominee

QB: Gerald Johnson, Negaunee

RB: Dysean Allen, L’Anse

RB: Karson Krutina, Escanaba

RB: Cole Potier, Gladstone

WR/E: Braydon Lee, L’Anse

WR/E: Justin Jurmu, Marquette



11-Player Special Mentions Defense

LB: Hunter Fortner, Iron Mountain

LB: J.R. Tryan, Menominee

DB: Eli Berthaume, Gladstone

DB: Josiah Javurek, Bark River-Harris

DB: Ben Johnson, Escanaba



11-Player Special Mentions Special Teams

K: Tom Erkkila, Calumet



11-Player Honorable Mentions Offense

C: Cliff Jurmu, Calumet

G: Gideon Bell, Marquette

T: Eli Ostermeyer, L’Anse

QB: Zach Beckman, Westwood

QB: Nate Young, Gladstone

QB: Micheal Meneguzzo, Kingsford

RB: Noah Gagne, Bark River-Harris

RB: Ryan LaPlaunt, Sault Ste. Marie

WR/E: Cooper Conway, Menominee

WR/E: Trevor Brown, Escanaba



11-Player Honorable Mentions Defense

DL: Austin Mosier, Bark River-Harris

LB: Carl Peterson, Gwinn

