UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — Players from Manistique and Ishpeming made a big showing on this season’s all-conference roster, including Mya Hemmer, the only 10th grader to make the cut for the 1st team.

Player of the Year

Manistique Senior Emma Jones – Setter

Coach of the Year

Manistique Coach Amy Nixon

1st Team

  • Negaunee Senior Ashley Ball – Outside Hitter
  • Manistique Junior Kamry Flodin – Libero
  • Ishpeming Sophomore Mya Hemmer – Middle Blocker
  • Manistique Senior Danielle Lund – Middle Blocker
  • Westwood Senior Megan Marta – Outside Hitter
  • Manistique Senior Ella Schuetter – Middle Blocker

2nd Team

  • Iron Mountain Senior Emily Copley – Middle Blocker
  • Manistique Junior Leah Goudreau – Outside Hitter
  • Negaunee Senior Rylee Hanner – Setter
  • Gladstone Sophomore Lillie Johnson – Middle Blocker
  • Ishpeming Senior Payton Manninen – Setter
  • Ishpeming Senior Addison Morton – Middle Blocker

Honorable Mention

  • Negaunee Junior Maddie Beaudry – Middle Blocker
  • Manistique Junior Clara Cunningham – Rightside Hitter
  • Iron Mountain Senior Izzy Lewis – Setter/Defensive Specialist
  • Iron Mountain Junior Macy Linsenbigler – Middle Blocker/Rightside Hitter
  • Gwinn Senior Grace Woods – Defensive Specialist
  • Gwinn Senior Addyson Sayen – Setter

All Defensive Team

  • Manistique Sophomore Maya Carlson – Defensive Specialist
  • Manistique Junior Kamry Flodin – Libero
  • Westwood Senior Marjorie Hair – Libero
  • Ishpeming Sophomore Mya Hemmer – Middle Blocker
  • Negaunee Senior Marisa Hird – Libero
  • Ishpeming Junior Sonja Kiviniemi – Libero
  • Iron Mountain Junior Gigi Sampoll-Torres – Libero