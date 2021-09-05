Ishpeming Football returns with win over Manistique

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Ishpeming football team returned to the field Friday night in their season opener against Manistique. It was the first time the Hematite’s played a meaningful game in over a year. They had their entire 2020 season canceled due to low numbers because of covid-19.

For the players, the game was a long time coming, and a win was expected.

“It felt great,” said Dawson Delongchamp, a senior for Ishpeming. “Last year was pretty disappointing. I stood on the sideline and watch. This year I’m out on the field playing, so it’s great. We’ve been working the last two years for it, so we were expecting to win.”

“It was super exciting,” said Luke Kostreva, a senior on the Hematites. “We’ve been working all offseason for it training every day five days a week. So, it was great to pull off a win.”

Cody Kugler secured his first win as head coach for the hematites. The victory came almost a decade after Kugler suited up for the team as a player. He was a part of the 2012 hematite team that won a state title.

“That first win was great,” said Kugler. “It was great to have that for the community, especially with all the hard work and dedication these seniors, juniors, and select sophomores who were on that field as well gave it their all. When it mattered most in the game we had a couple of fourth-down conversions that we converted and they were very gutsy on defense. So, it was very nice to get that win to start out for the community and the players.”

