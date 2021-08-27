Marquette rolls past Alpena in season opener High School Sports by: Jake Durant Posted: Aug 27, 2021 / 12:26 AM EDT / Updated: Aug 27, 2021 / 10:54 AM EDT MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Redmen jumped out early in their season opener against Alpena and never looked back topping the Wildcats, 49-14. Latest Posts Huskies set big goals for 2021 season Marquette rolls past Alpena in season opener Packers place WR Devin Funchess on Injured Reserve amid roster moves Wildcats Support Girl’s Lemonade Stand 5-star guard Emoni Bates makes his college decision