MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – At the halftime of the Marquette and Negaunee game Thursday night, spectators had a very special guest stop by.

Winter games gold medalist Nick Baumgartner took in the Battle for the Victors Cup between Marquette and Negaunee and addressed the crowd at halftime thanking his fellow Yoopers for their support.

The fans in the stand cheered as loud chants of “U.S.A!” filled Barb Crill Gymnasium.

Local 3 caught up with the pride of the U.P. who says he’s grateful for the support and proud to be from the Upper Peninsula.

“All that support makes you feel so much better,” said Baumgartner. “When things go bad you get the positive messages to help pick you back up. We’re different up here. We’re different and I’m so proud and honored to be a yooper and to bring this home. After 17 years to be able to share this with the community. Man, it’s a dream come true and I’m honored.”

Hear more from Baumgartner next Thursday night on the Sports Zone.

