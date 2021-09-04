The 5th Down: High School Football Highlights & Scores (9/3/21) High School Sports by: Jake Durant Posted: Sep 4, 2021 / 12:02 AM EDT / Updated: Sep 4, 2021 / 12:02 AM EDT Highlights from our Game of the Week between North Central and Norway. Also, some of the best plays from Gladstone at Kingsford. Latest Posts The 5th Down: High School Football Highlights & Scores (9/3/21) Volleyball sweeps No. 7 UMD to begin Keweenaw Classic The 5th Down: High School Football Highlights & Scores (9/2/21) GAME OF THE WEEK: North Central at Norway Player Spotlight: Desmond Mullen bringing electric playmaking to Marquette