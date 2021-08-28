The 5th Down: Week One High School Football Highlights & Scores (8/27)

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – The Calumet Copper Kings and Gladstone Braves set the bar high in week one of the high school football season. They gave us an instant classic in our Game of the Week with a back and forth battle that was decided in overtime.
Other highlights include L’anse’s win over Hancock, Westwood’s victory over Houghton, Ishpeming’s homestand over Manistique.
