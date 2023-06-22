MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Day four of U.P. Football All-Star Week is in the books. Thursday, the focus was on the fundamentals as the all-stars took time to host a youth fundamental camp.

“We’re just having fun with little kids wo want to come out and do some drill with the U.P. All-Stars,” said Trent Lawson, an Escanaba native who is competing with Team Red this weekend.

“We’re just helping out the young one’s of the U.P,” said Carter Johnson, a Rapid River native who is playing for Team Red on Saturday. “Teaching them the basics and just starting them out at a young age so they’re ready for the next step.”

The fundamentals are the key to any sport, especially in football.

“We got kids from all ages, but everything helps,” said Johnson. “You know, all these guys got very good specialties that they can teach the young kids and I think they’re learning a lot.”

“Learning the fundamentals at an early age is a huge part,” said Lawson. “If you can get that down then you’re set basically throughout high school. Then, you’re just adding onto those fundamentals. But, learning those at a young age is just a base for you then you can go from there.”

Not only can the correct fundamentals help you succeed on the field but they can also ensure your safety.

“Tackling is a big thing,” said Johnson. “We got the best little items we can use to help them learn.”

For the youth players, the chance to take the field with the all-stars is something they will never forget.

“I was water boy last year for North Central and they talk about me when I’m doing the catching and going through the stuff and catching,” said Trevan, a youth camp participant.

“I remember when I was that age looking up to the high schoolers, to some of the best football players in the U.P. and it’s an honor to be one of them and being a leader for the rest,” said Lawson.

A special guest was on hand, former Northern Michigan Wildcat and current Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman, Jake Witt, took time to teach and sign autographs when the camp wrapped up.

“Yeah, you know, teaching the young kids the fundamentals in football is huge,” said Witt. “I mean, it’s a sport you know obviously you can get injured in football quite easily and teaching the fundamentals at a young age reduces a lot of that.”

The 2023 U.P. All-Star Football game will kick off Saturday at 1pm ET inside the Superior Dome in Marquette.