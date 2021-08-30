Westwood’s Zach Carlson makes statement with performance against Houghton

West Ishpeming, Mich. (WJMN) – Westwood’s Zach Carlson turned heads with his week one performance cementing his name as one of the best talents we have in the U.P. this season.

The senior running back exploded putting up numbers you rarely see unless you’re playing a video game.

Carlson rushed the ball 20 times, for 256 yards, 6 touchdowns and he converted 3 two-point conversion attempts.

“It felt good obviously,” said Carlson. “I was a little surprised because I was not expecting that.”

The win set the tone for the Patriots who have goals for the postseason.

“It’s important especially because you have to have a certain amount of wins to get into the playoffs,” said Carlson.

After the game, Carlson thanked his teammates upfront on the offensive line for leading the way.

“I made sure they knew they did a good job,” said Carlson.

Carlson said having fans in the stand made his accomplishment that much sweeter.

“It was nice because this year is a little bit normal with all the fans here,” said Carlson. “Just to hear them all screaming loud and stuff when I’m running down the field it felt nice. I was just hoping for a win, a solid win, but I’ll take it.”

Carlson will look for an encore performance when the Patriots travel to Iron Mountain this Thursday night.

“Iron Mountain is always a solid team,” said Carlson. “They’re going to be a good test for us to see where we really are.’

